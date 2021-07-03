DFSocial Gaming Trading Up 24.1% This Week (DFSOCIAL)

DFSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSOCIAL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One DFSocial Gaming coin can currently be bought for $165.12 or 0.00479277 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DFSocial Gaming has traded up 24.1% against the dollar. DFSocial Gaming has a total market cap of $1.24 million and approximately $3,416.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002902 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00044316 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.78 or 0.00138694 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.31 or 0.00169251 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000148 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,411.23 or 0.99882965 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002928 BTC.

DFSocial Gaming Profile

DFSocial Gaming was first traded on December 12th, 2020. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

Buying and Selling DFSocial Gaming

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFSocial Gaming directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DFSocial Gaming should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DFSocial Gaming using one of the exchanges listed above.

