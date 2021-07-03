$210,000.00 in Sales Expected for Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) to post $210,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Liminal BioSciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $190,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $220,000.00. Liminal BioSciences reported sales of $390,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liminal BioSciences will report full-year sales of $33.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 million to $70.47 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $12.36 million, with estimates ranging from $4.10 million to $27.94 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Liminal BioSciences.

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.05). Liminal BioSciences had a negative net margin of 4,581.80% and a negative return on equity of 457.84%. The firm had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.74 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on LMNL shares. Leede Jones Gab reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Liminal BioSciences in a report on Friday, March 26th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Liminal BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Liminal BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.56.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Liminal BioSciences by 468.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 7,267 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Liminal BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Liminal BioSciences by 138.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 20,501 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Liminal BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,374,000. Institutional investors own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LMNL traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $3.87. 108,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,691,052. Liminal BioSciences has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $24.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Liminal BioSciences Company Profile

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule drug candidates for the treatment of patients suffering from respiratory fibrotic diseases and other fibrotic or inflammatory diseases that have high unmet medical needs.

