$853.55 Million in Sales Expected for Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) will post $853.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nielsen’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $864.00 million and the lowest is $838.20 million. Nielsen posted sales of $1.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 43.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nielsen will report full year sales of $3.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.46 billion to $3.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.55 billion to $3.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Nielsen.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. Nielsen had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $863.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on NLSN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Nielsen in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered Nielsen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Nielsen from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup lowered Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Nielsen from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.91.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Nielsen by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Nielsen by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 98,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nielsen by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. S&T Bank increased its stake in shares of Nielsen by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. S&T Bank now owns 31,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in shares of Nielsen by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 29,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE NLSN traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.74. The stock had a trading volume of 946,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,672,137. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.31. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.45. Nielsen has a 52-week low of $13.13 and a 52-week high of $28.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.79%.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Nielsen Global Media (Media) and Nielsen Global Connect (Connect). The Media segment provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, radio, digital viewing, and listening platforms.

