Silver Elephant Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SILEF) Short Interest Down 25.7% in June

Silver Elephant Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SILEF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,392,600 shares, a decrease of 25.7% from the May 31st total of 3,218,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 788,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

SILEF traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.20. 326,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,821. Silver Elephant Mining has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.27.

Silver Elephant Mining Company Profile

Silver Elephant Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral and energy projects. It holds a 100% interest in the Gibellini vanadium project, which is located in Eureka County, Nevada. The company also owns a 100% interest in the Titan vanadium-titanium-iron property located in Ontario, Canada; a 100% interest in the Ulaan Ovoo coal property located in Selenge province, Mongolia; and a 100% interest in the Chandgana Tal coal property and Khavtgai Uul coal property located in Khentii province, Mongolia, as well as holds 100% interest in the Sunawayo silver-zinc-lead, and the Triunfo gold-silver-zinc properties located in Bolivia.

