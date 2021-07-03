PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:PCI) Short Interest Down 27.6% in June

PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:PCI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,400 shares, a drop of 27.6% from the May 31st total of 174,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 520,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of PCI traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.47. 317,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 529,288. PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $18.37 and a fifty-two week high of $23.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.51.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.174 per share. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th.
About PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund
PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund utilizes a dynamic asset allocation approach and seeks to invest in multiple fixed-income sectors in the global credit markets, including corporate debt, mortgage-related and other asset-backed securities, government and sovereign debt, taxable municipal bonds and other fixed, variable and floating rate income producing securities.
Read More: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.