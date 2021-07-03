PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:PCI) Short Interest Down 27.6% in June

PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:PCI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,400 shares, a drop of 27.6% from the May 31st total of 174,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 520,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of PCI traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.47. 317,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 529,288. PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $18.37 and a fifty-two week high of $23.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.51.

Get PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.174 per share. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 214,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,029,000 after acquiring an additional 3,746 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 163,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,467,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 76,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 10,468 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 48,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 5,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $410,000.

About PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund

PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund utilizes a dynamic asset allocation approach and seeks to invest in multiple fixed-income sectors in the global credit markets, including corporate debt, mortgage-related and other asset-backed securities, government and sovereign debt, taxable municipal bonds and other fixed, variable and floating rate income producing securities.

Read More: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.