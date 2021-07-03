Brokerages Anticipate Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $241.55 Million

Equities research analysts expect Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) to post sales of $241.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Qualtrics International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $241.00 million to $242.60 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Qualtrics International will report full year sales of $983.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $981.60 million to $985.15 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Qualtrics International.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $238.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Qualtrics International from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Qualtrics International from $56.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Qualtrics International from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qualtrics International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.78.

Qualtrics International stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 508,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,126. Qualtrics International has a 52 week low of $29.36 and a 52 week high of $57.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.58. The firm has a market cap of $18.48 billion and a PE ratio of -56.48.

In other Qualtrics International news, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver purchased 23,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.51 per share, with a total value of $750,005.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Chris Beckstead sold 17,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $611,426.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 224,496 shares of company stock worth $7,965,118. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,102,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,197,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,077,000. 13.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

