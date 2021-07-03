Render Token Market Cap Tops $74.61 Million (RNDR)

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. One Render Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00001384 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Render Token has traded up 8.1% against the dollar. Render Token has a total market capitalization of $74.61 million and approximately $921,495.00 worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00052662 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003207 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00017713 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002905 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $253.54 or 0.00736172 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,596.09 or 0.07537967 BTC.

Render Token Profile

Render Token (RNDR) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 522,559,471 coins and its circulating supply is 156,558,506 coins. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken . Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Render Token’s official website is rendertoken.com . Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Render Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Render Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Render Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

