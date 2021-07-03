QLC Chain (QLC) Market Cap Reaches $6.03 Million

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. In the last seven days, QLC Chain has traded up 10.1% against the dollar. QLC Chain has a total market cap of $6.03 million and approximately $131,249.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QLC Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0251 or 0.00000073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002892 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00044532 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.56 or 0.00140454 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.38 or 0.00168857 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000152 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34,540.82 or 0.99903789 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002927 BTC.

QLC Chain Coin Profile

QLC Chain launched on December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. QLC Chain’s official message board is medium.com/qlc-chain . QLC Chain’s official website is qlcchain.org . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

QLC Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QLC Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QLC Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

