Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Short Interest Update

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 706,400 shares, a decline of 34.0% from the May 31st total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 213,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

HMN traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.56. The company had a trading volume of 204,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,783. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.61. Horace Mann Educators has a 12-month low of $32.35 and a 12-month high of $44.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.27 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 11.62%. Horace Mann Educators’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.47%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $141,952.47. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 8,994 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,883,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the 1st quarter valued at about $542,000.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term and indexed universal life insurance.

