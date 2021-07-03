Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decrease of 35.1% from the May 31st total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 804,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,636,000 after purchasing an additional 12,133 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 44.0% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 384,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 117,442 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 268,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 7.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 132,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 9,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 105,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. 13.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $15.14. The company had a trading volume of 31,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,651. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $13.34 and a 1 year high of $15.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.80.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.056 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

