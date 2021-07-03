Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 36.1% from the May 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NYSE JMM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.45. The company had a trading volume of 6,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,421. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.35. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $7.54.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a yield of 4.84%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JMM. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 108,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 19,244 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 251,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 33,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.47% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Company Profile

American Income Fund, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to achieve high monthly income, consistent with preservation of capital.

