Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Posted by on Jul 3rd, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.71 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Reliant Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the highest is $0.74. Reliant Bancorp posted earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Reliant Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Reliant Bancorp.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $37.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 million. Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 26.22% and a return on equity of 14.63%.

RBNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised Reliant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Reliant Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 873,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,257,000 after acquiring an additional 52,106 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,418 shares of the bank’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 8,447 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 90,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,366 shares of the bank’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 223,615 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 51,655 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Reliant Bancorp stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.19. 16,992 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,858. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.84. Reliant Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $31.00. The company has a market capitalization of $446.19 million, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Reliant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.43%.

Reliant Bancorp Company Profile

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; time deposits; and non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Reliant Bancorp (RBNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC)

Receive News & Ratings for Reliant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.