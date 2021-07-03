Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.71 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Reliant Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the highest is $0.74. Reliant Bancorp posted earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Reliant Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Reliant Bancorp.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $37.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 million. Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 26.22% and a return on equity of 14.63%.

RBNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised Reliant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Reliant Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 873,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,257,000 after acquiring an additional 52,106 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,418 shares of the bank’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 8,447 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 90,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,366 shares of the bank’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 223,615 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 51,655 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Reliant Bancorp stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.19. 16,992 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,858. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.84. Reliant Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $31.00. The company has a market capitalization of $446.19 million, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Reliant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.43%.

Reliant Bancorp Company Profile

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; time deposits; and non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits.

