Analysts Expect JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $48.01 Million

Brokerages expect that JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) will announce $48.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for JFrog’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $48.30 million and the lowest is $47.64 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JFrog will report full year sales of $202.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $200.50 million to $203.95 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $264.23 million, with estimates ranging from $255.08 million to $271.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for JFrog.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $45.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.77 million. JFrog’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FROG. Berenberg Bank began coverage on JFrog in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of JFrog in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on JFrog from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on JFrog from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on JFrog from $75.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.30.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,467,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,848,000 after acquiring an additional 825,530 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 4,597.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,455,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381,811 shares during the period. Ashe Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Ashe Capital Management LP now owns 2,401,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,541,000 after acquiring an additional 368,400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,389,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,641,000 after acquiring an additional 408,850 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of JFrog in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,985,000. Institutional investors own 47.46% of the company’s stock.

FROG stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.05. The stock had a trading volume of 444,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,514. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion and a PE ratio of -307.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.64. JFrog has a 1-year low of $33.38 and a 1-year high of $95.20.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

