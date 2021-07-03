Stealth (XST) Price Tops $0.10 on Major Exchanges

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 3rd. Stealth has a market capitalization of $3.99 million and approximately $433.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stealth coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000298 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Stealth has traded down 1.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005924 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004921 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000984 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00043583 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001184 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00033025 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000053 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Stealth Coin Profile

XST is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 38,689,901 coins. The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stealth’s official website is stealth.org . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Stealth Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stealth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stealth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

