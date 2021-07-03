Horizen Market Cap Reaches $740.94 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 3rd. In the last seven days, Horizen has traded up 14.5% against the dollar. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for approximately $65.80 or 0.00190139 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Horizen has a market capitalization of $740.94 million and approximately $42.77 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.72 or 0.00331481 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.98 or 0.00138645 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00006747 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004421 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000691 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 11,259,919 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . Horizen’s official website is horizen.global . Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global . The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services. Zendoo – Horizen’s revolutionary sidechain and scaling solution.The Zendoo sidechain platform enables businesses and developers to affordably and quickly create real-world blockchain applications on Horizen’s fully distributed, secure, and privacy-preserving architecture.Zendoo extends the Horizen network from a cryptocurrency to a privacy-preserving platform that scales for commercial applications. Zendoo is designed to be completely decentralized without the need to rely on pre-defined trusted parties – it solves the biggest problems in applying blockchain solutions to real-world use cases: Scalability and Flexibility, Decentralization, Privacy and Auditability. ZenNodes – Horizen has the largest node networks in the industry with a multi-tiered node system. Horizen’s massive and geographically dispersed node network improves the scalability, reliability, security and speed of the network. Horizen’s node infrastructure supports the public main blockchain as well as a large number of sidechains. Each node is rewarded for supporting the network. All Horizen Node Operators receive 10% of the block reward. Mining ZEN – ZEN is a proof-of-work, equihash-based cryptocurrency and is available to mine. We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.com to present the updated values from the table above “

Buying and Selling Horizen

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

