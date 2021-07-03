$62.06 Million in Sales Expected for PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) This Quarter

Analysts expect PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) to announce sales of $62.06 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for PAR Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $58.01 million and the highest is $66.10 million. PAR Technology reported sales of $45.69 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PAR Technology will report full year sales of $251.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $237.75 million to $264.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $293.66 million, with estimates ranging from $276.32 million to $311.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PAR Technology.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $54.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.08 million. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 18.42% and a negative net margin of 15.89%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Sidoti upgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. PAR Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAR. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $2,913,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,602,752 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,639,000 after purchasing an additional 495,226 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $296,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PAR traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.52. The company had a trading volume of 235,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,331. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.83 and a beta of 1.89. PAR Technology has a 12-month low of $27.77 and a 12-month high of $90.35.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; PixelPoint, an on-premise integrated software solution that provides a self-service ordering, back-office management, and enterprise level loyalty and gift card information sharing services; PAR merchant card payment services; Data Central, a cloud software platform of back-office applications; and PAR EverServ POS platforms.

