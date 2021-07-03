$15.78 Billion in Sales Expected for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) to announce $15.78 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Raytheon Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $15.66 billion and the highest is $15.90 billion. Raytheon Technologies reported sales of $14.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies will report full year sales of $65.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $65.08 billion to $65.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $71.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $69.10 billion to $71.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Raytheon Technologies.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.54%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on RTX. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.79.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $392,701.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,416,244.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $120,358.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,393,932.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,665 shares of company stock valued at $2,138,790. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Conning Inc. boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 3,042.0% during the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 661,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,099,000 after purchasing an additional 640,255 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 114,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,832,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares during the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 143,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,097,000 after purchasing an additional 11,974 shares during the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RTX stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.70. The company had a trading volume of 4,186,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,541,147. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.25. The firm has a market cap of $131.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.17. Raytheon Technologies has a twelve month low of $51.92 and a twelve month high of $89.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.73%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Earnings History and Estimates for Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX)

