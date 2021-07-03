KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Short Interest Up 29.1% in June

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a growth of 29.1% from the May 31st total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.61. The stock had a trading volume of 67,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,364. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.28. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.32 and a fifty-two week high of $16.75.

Get KKR Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.59%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 758,523 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,999,000 after acquiring an additional 76,224 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Ares Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $587,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 29,382 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,763 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 15,183 shares in the last quarter.

About KKR Income Opportunities Fund

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

Further Reading: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.