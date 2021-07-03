Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) Short Interest Up 30.1% in June

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,010,000 shares, a growth of 30.1% from the May 31st total of 3,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Adecoagro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Adecoagro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of AGRO stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.06. The stock had a trading volume of 755,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,511. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.33. Adecoagro has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $11.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $174.79 million during the quarter. Adecoagro had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 8.90%. On average, research analysts expect that Adecoagro will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 19.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 279,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 44,829 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 607,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 59,177 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,225,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,496,000 after purchasing an additional 68,038 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 22.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 342,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 61,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the first quarter worth approximately $511,000. 54.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. It engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as in sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains and oilseeds, as well as wheat, corn, soybeans, peanut, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

