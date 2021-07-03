Brokerages Set South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Price Target at $84.75

South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.75.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of South State from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

In related news, EVP John C. Pollok sold 4,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $372,724.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,134,544. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John C. Pollok sold 2,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $223,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,776,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,971 shares of company stock valued at $961,736. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSB. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of South State by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,475,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $429,860,000 after buying an additional 94,549 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of South State by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,863,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $279,305,000 after buying an additional 77,502 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of South State by 27.7% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,635,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $206,926,000 after buying an additional 571,417 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of South State by 9.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,586,538 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,559,000 after buying an additional 140,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of South State by 10.5% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,260,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,936,000 after buying an additional 119,705 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSB traded down $1.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,145. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. South State has a fifty-two week low of $42.75 and a fifty-two week high of $93.26.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $358.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.90 million. South State had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 108.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that South State will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. South State’s payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

South State Company Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of banking services and products. The company accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, and other time deposits. It also offers commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, commercial, and industrial loans, as well as consumer loans, including auto, boat, and personal installment loans.

