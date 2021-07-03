Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HIMX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Himax Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ HIMX traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.74. 6,346,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,699,382. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.90. Himax Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.28 and a 12-month high of $17.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $309.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.30 million. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Himax Technologies will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.262 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Himax Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 96.30%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HIMX. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in Himax Technologies during the first quarter worth about $28,483,000. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 21.3% in the first quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,189,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,966 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 33.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,402,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,800,000 after purchasing an additional 605,514 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 5,664,000.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 566,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,731,000 after purchasing an additional 566,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 24.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,310,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,543,000 after purchasing an additional 451,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.23% of the company’s stock.

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

