Short Interest in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Drops By 24.5%

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a decrease of 24.5% from the May 31st total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 159.9% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 668.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GRID traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.39. The company had a trading volume of 10,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,613. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.05. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund has a twelve month low of $55.19 and a twelve month high of $93.46.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

