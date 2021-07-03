Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Receives $21.80 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.78.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNK. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

NYSE:CNK traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $21.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,384,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,778,456. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.25. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 2.56. Cinemark has a 12-month low of $7.56 and a 12-month high of $27.84.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $114.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.06 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 297.79% and a negative return on equity of 87.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cinemark will post -3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Cinemark by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 408,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,103,000 after acquiring an additional 153,649 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cinemark by 10,427.2% during the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 3,311,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,656,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280,200 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Cinemark during the first quarter worth about $8,120,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Cinemark during the first quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Cinemark by 63.4% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 20,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 7,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of March 4, 2021, it operated 531 theatres with 5,958 screens in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

