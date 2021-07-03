Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.43.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MBUU shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. B. Riley increased their target price on Malibu Boats from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBUU. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,737,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,518,000 after buying an additional 104,761 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 264.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 85,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,314,000 after buying an additional 61,757 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter worth about $5,795,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after buying an additional 10,907 shares during the period. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Malibu Boats stock traded down $2.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.85. 163,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,025. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Malibu Boats has a 1 year low of $46.37 and a 1 year high of $93.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.12.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.17. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $273.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Malibu Boats’s revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Malibu Boats will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

