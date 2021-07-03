Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.50.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BLKB. Zacks Investment Research raised Blackbaud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

In related news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,441,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,433 shares in the company, valued at $9,782,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,622 shares of company stock worth $1,720,876 over the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLKB. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Blackbaud by 121.5% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,693,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,402,000 after acquiring an additional 929,285 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Blackbaud in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,222,000. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Blackbaud by 9,715.8% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 412,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,800,000 after acquiring an additional 408,064 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Blackbaud by 230.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 538,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,898,000 after acquiring an additional 374,999 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Blackbaud by 17.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,061,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,507,000 after acquiring an additional 306,738 shares during the period. 99.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BLKB stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.98. The stock had a trading volume of 100,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,196. Blackbaud has a 52-week low of $46.86 and a 52-week high of $80.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,283.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 0.32%. The firm had revenue of $219.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Blackbaud will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and other social good entities in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Luminate Advocacy, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

Recommended Story: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.