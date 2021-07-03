Nervos Network 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $13.25 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. Over the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar. Nervos Network has a market cap of $327.71 million and approximately $13.25 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nervos Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0122 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34,518.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,217.09 or 0.06422884 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $503.82 or 0.01459564 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $139.64 or 0.00404540 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.48 or 0.00163610 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $213.60 or 0.00618800 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $146.28 or 0.00423767 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00006883 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.10 or 0.00333443 BTC.

About Nervos Network

Nervos Network (CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 32,728,830,819 coins and its circulating supply is 26,907,766,132 coins. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org . The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork . The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars.

