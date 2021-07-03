BitTube Price Up 6.8% Over Last Week (TUBE)

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded 16.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. One BitTube coin can currently be bought for about $0.0068 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, BitTube has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar. BitTube has a market capitalization of $2.14 million and approximately $1,439.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $213.60 or 0.00618800 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001695 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000345 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About BitTube

BitTube (CRYPTO:TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 314,338,299 coins. BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

Buying and Selling BitTube

