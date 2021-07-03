Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) Short Interest Update

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 293,800 shares, an increase of 40.3% from the May 31st total of 209,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 157,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research firms have commented on TGP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teekay LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. B. Riley raised their target price on Teekay LNG Partners from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Teekay LNG Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Teekay LNG Partners by 943.4% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,613 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Teekay LNG Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Teekay LNG Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Teekay LNG Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. 20.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TGP traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.26. 79,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,050. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Teekay LNG Partners has a twelve month low of $10.06 and a twelve month high of $16.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.37.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The shipping company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $152.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.75 million. Teekay LNG Partners had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 34.43%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teekay LNG Partners will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. This is an increase from Teekay LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Teekay LNG Partners’s payout ratio is 46.94%.

Teekay LNG Partners Company Profile

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services focusing on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. It operates in two segments, LNG and LPG. The company transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

