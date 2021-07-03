Short Interest in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) Expands By 41.1%

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 41.1% from the May 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GGZ. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 7,065 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its stake in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 86,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 4,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 17,844 shares in the last quarter.

GGZ traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.26. 6,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,952. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.76. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a 52 week low of $8.87 and a 52 week high of $17.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%.

About The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

