ROOBEE Price Reaches $0.0035 (ROOBEE)

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. Over the last week, ROOBEE has traded up 8.2% against the dollar. One ROOBEE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ROOBEE has a total market cap of $8.63 million and $1.19 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00013205 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.30 or 0.00168272 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000841 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000555 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000071 BTC.

ROOBEE Profile

ROOBEE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,501,192,519 coins. The official message board for ROOBEE is medium.com/@roobee_invest . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ROOBEE is roobee.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

ROOBEE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROOBEE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ROOBEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

