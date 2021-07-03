Furucombo Tops One Day Trading Volume of $223,844.00 (COMBO)

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 3rd. Furucombo has a total market capitalization of $1.83 million and approximately $223,844.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Furucombo has traded up 21.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Furucombo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001162 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002886 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00044780 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.76 or 0.00140729 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.57 or 0.00169036 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000149 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,617.32 or 0.99908536 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Furucombo Profile

Furucombo was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,542,188 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Buying and Selling Furucombo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Furucombo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Furucombo using one of the exchanges listed above.

