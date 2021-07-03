Rarible Price Hits $12.10 on Major Exchanges (RARI)

Rarible (CURRENCY:RARI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. Over the last week, Rarible has traded up 41.1% against the dollar. Rarible has a total market cap of $52.77 million and approximately $4.31 million worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rarible coin can currently be purchased for $12.10 or 0.00034936 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002886 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00053350 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003218 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00017992 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $259.05 or 0.00747629 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000340 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00080730 BTC.

About Rarible

Rarible (RARI) is a coin. Its launch date was July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,359,618 coins. Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rariblecom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rarible is app.rarible.com/rari

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most. “

Buying and Selling Rarible

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rarible should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rarible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

