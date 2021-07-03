The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for The Liberty SiriusXM Group’s earnings. The Liberty SiriusXM Group reported earnings of ($0.27) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 233.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will report full year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.03 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Liberty SiriusXM Group.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LSXMK. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

LSXMK stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.49. 468,152 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 843,502. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a one year low of $31.54 and a one year high of $47.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 6.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 50,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 97,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 12,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

