Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have given a hold recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $406.96.

ZM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $480.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $456.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.89, for a total value of $1,928,863.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,928,863. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Shane Crehan sold 80 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 234,894 shares of company stock valued at $80,580,465. Company insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 141.3% during the 1st quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Nia Impact Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Finally, HNP Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZM traded up $2.41 on Friday, hitting $388.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,066,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,204,425. The stock has a market cap of $114.59 billion, a PE ratio of 134.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.51 and a beta of -1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $336.83. Zoom Video Communications has a 52-week low of $230.00 and a 52-week high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 26.59%. The business had revenue of $956.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.