Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $253.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CL King assumed coverage on Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Littelfuse from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

In other Littelfuse news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 4,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,202,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,234,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Cary T. Fu sold 2,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.72, for a total value of $565,679.40. Insiders have sold a total of 56,991 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,453 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Littelfuse by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,086,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $551,802,000 after purchasing an additional 49,655 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,927,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $490,837,000 after acquiring an additional 42,382 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,048,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,377,000 after acquiring an additional 261,029 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 801,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,985,000 after acquiring an additional 13,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 665,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,867,000 after acquiring an additional 84,001 shares in the last quarter. 93.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LFUS traded down $2.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $252.63. The stock had a trading volume of 72,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,581. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $257.36. Littelfuse has a 12-month low of $162.01 and a 12-month high of $287.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.17.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.75. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $463.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.76 million. Littelfuse’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Littelfuse will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

