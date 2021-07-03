Brokerages Anticipate Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $776.45 Million

Equities research analysts expect Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) to report $776.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Scientific Games’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $821.20 million and the lowest is $755.50 million. Scientific Games reported sales of $539.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Scientific Games will report full-year sales of $3.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.12 billion to $3.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.44 billion to $3.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Scientific Games.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $729.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.69) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Scientific Games from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Union Gaming Research lifted their price target on Scientific Games from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist lifted their price target on Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Scientific Games from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Scientific Games from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Scientific Games presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.36.

Shares of SGMS stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $76.73. The stock had a trading volume of 681,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,527. Scientific Games has a one year low of $14.49 and a one year high of $80.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of -17.09 and a beta of 2.11.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Scientific Games during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Scientific Games by 47.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Scientific Games by 14,250.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Scientific Games by 10.3% in the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Scientific Games in the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. 84.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

