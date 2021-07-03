Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR) Short Interest Down 28.2% in June

Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,200 shares, a decline of 28.2% from the May 31st total of 127,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 143,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of Lightbridge stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $6.86. 33,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,003. Lightbridge has a one year low of $2.44 and a one year high of $10.73. The firm has a market cap of $45.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 3.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.86.

Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The energy company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Lightbridge by 27,062.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,050 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 10,013 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lightbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,530,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Lightbridge by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,327 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 15,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lightbridge by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,446 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 24,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.89% of the company’s stock.

Lightbridge Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops nuclear fuel technology under the Lightbridge Fuel name. It focuses on developing and commercializing metallic nuclear fuels that could enhance resistance of nuclear fuel in existing and new nuclear reactors with a meaningful impact on addressing climate change and air pollution.

