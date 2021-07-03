Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR) Short Interest Down 28.2% in June

Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,200 shares, a decline of 28.2% from the May 31st total of 127,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 143,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of Lightbridge stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $6.86. 33,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,003. Lightbridge has a one year low of $2.44 and a one year high of $10.73. The firm has a market cap of $45.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 3.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.86.
Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The energy company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Lightbridge Company Profile
Lightbridge Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops nuclear fuel technology under the Lightbridge Fuel name. It focuses on developing and commercializing metallic nuclear fuels that could enhance resistance of nuclear fuel in existing and new nuclear reactors with a meaningful impact on addressing climate change and air pollution.
