NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Short Interest Down 25.8% in June

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,580,000 shares, a decrease of 25.8% from the May 31st total of 6,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research firms have recently commented on NTES. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Macquarie lowered their price target on shares of NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, CLSA lowered their price target on shares of NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetEase currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.33.

NTES stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.31. 1,559,724 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,294,610. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.44. NetEase has a 52-week low of $82.93 and a 52-week high of $134.33.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $7.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $6.69. The business had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $32.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NetEase will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.12%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTES. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in NetEase in the first quarter worth approximately $849,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in NetEase during the first quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. acquired a new position in NetEase during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,492,000. 6elm Capital LP acquired a new position in NetEase during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,881,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in NetEase by 506.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 288,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,827,000 after purchasing an additional 359,858 shares during the last quarter. 34.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

