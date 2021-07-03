Short Interest in Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) Declines By 25.3%

Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a drop of 25.3% from the May 31st total of 1,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 447,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 13.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INTZ shares. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Intrusion from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intrusion from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Intrusion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Intrusion in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

In other Intrusion news, major shareholder Michael L. Paxton sold 8,000 shares of Intrusion stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total transaction of $213,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,553,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,428,333.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Michael L. Paxton sold 4,495 shares of Intrusion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total value of $121,994.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,541,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,840,408.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redmond Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intrusion in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,582,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Intrusion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,386,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intrusion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,841,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intrusion by 875.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 149,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after acquiring an additional 134,475 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Intrusion during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,392,000. 16.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INTZ traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.43. 125,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a current ratio of 5.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.51. Intrusion has a 52-week low of $5.27 and a 52-week high of $29.90. The company has a market cap of $236.64 million, a P/E ratio of -22.38 and a beta of 1.02.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). Intrusion had a negative return on equity of 119.13% and a negative net margin of 149.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intrusion will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intrusion Company Profile

Intrusion Inc develops, markets, and supports entity identification, data mining, cybercrime, and advanced persistent threat detection products in the United States. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a network detection and response security-as-a-service solution to identify and stop Zero-Day attacks and ransomware.

