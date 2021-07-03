LiquidApps One Day Trading Volume Tops $11,017.00 (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 3rd. During the last week, LiquidApps has traded up 21.1% against the dollar. One LiquidApps coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0170 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges. LiquidApps has a total market capitalization of $12.10 million and approximately $11,017.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000341 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.97 or 0.00092982 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

LiquidApps Coin Profile

LiquidApps (DAPP) is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO . The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LiquidApps using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

