Brokerages Set The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Price Target at $21.67

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NAPA shares. Barclays started coverage on The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NAPA. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in the first quarter worth about $32,401,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in the first quarter worth about $29,690,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in the first quarter worth about $24,703,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in the first quarter worth about $22,962,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in the first quarter worth about $14,706,000. 15.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NAPA traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.96. 191,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,495. The Duckhorn Portfolio has a 52 week low of $16.16 and a 52 week high of $24.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.94.

The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.10. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

About The Duckhorn Portfolio

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

