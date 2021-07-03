$281.83 Million in Sales Expected for PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) to post sales of $281.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for PGT Innovations’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $272.00 million and the highest is $297.00 million. PGT Innovations posted sales of $202.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 39%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that PGT Innovations will report full year sales of $1.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover PGT Innovations.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $271.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

NYSE PGTI traded down $0.26 on Monday, hitting $23.00. 208,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,696. PGT Innovations has a 52-week low of $14.98 and a 52-week high of $28.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.34.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in PGT Innovations during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 3,844.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 4,421 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 7.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,935 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

