Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) Short Interest Update

Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 329,600 shares, an increase of 42.7% from the May 31st total of 231,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 142,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 5.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Ideal Power by 356.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 5,702 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Ideal Power by 2,269.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 8,488 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Ideal Power during the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ideal Power during the first quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ideal Power during the first quarter valued at about $366,000. 13.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ideal Power alerts:

IPWR traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.88. The stock had a trading volume of 174,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,574. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.61 million, a PE ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 0.97. Ideal Power has a one year low of $4.81 and a one year high of $24.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.96.

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter. Ideal Power had a negative net margin of 108.47% and a negative return on equity of 42.40%.

About Ideal Power

Ideal Power Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of its B-TRAN technology. It develops Bi-directional bi-polar junction TRANsistor solid state switch technology. The company was formerly known as Ideal Power Converters Inc and changed its name to Ideal Power Inc in July 2013. Ideal Power Inc was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Ideal Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ideal Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.