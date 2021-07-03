VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Short Interest Up 43.7% in June

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,300 shares, an increase of 43.7% from the May 31st total of 37,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of VOC stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.88. 102,021 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,113. VOC Energy Trust has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $5.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.07. The stock has a market cap of $82.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 2.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.0663 per share. This is an increase from VOC Energy Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VOC. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 406.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,324 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 181,602 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of VOC Energy Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 134.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,373 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 6,517 shares in the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VOC Energy Trust Company Profile

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has an 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2020, its underlying properties had interests in 470.3 net producing wells and 84,332 net acres; and had proved reserves of approximately 3.1 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe) attributable to the portion of the Kansas underlying properties, and approximately 3.1 MMBoe attributable to the Texas underlying properties.

