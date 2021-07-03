VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Short Interest Up 43.7% in June

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,300 shares, an increase of 43.7% from the May 31st total of 37,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Shares of VOC stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.88. 102,021 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,113. VOC Energy Trust has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $5.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.07. The stock has a market cap of $82.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 2.04.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.0663 per share. This is an increase from VOC Energy Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%.
VOC Energy Trust Company Profile
VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has an 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2020, its underlying properties had interests in 470.3 net producing wells and 84,332 net acres; and had proved reserves of approximately 3.1 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe) attributable to the portion of the Kansas underlying properties, and approximately 3.1 MMBoe attributable to the Texas underlying properties.
