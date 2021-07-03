McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,260,000 shares, an increase of 44.9% from the May 31st total of 1,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MCK. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho upped their price target on McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Argus upgraded McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. McKesson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.18.

Shares of MCK stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $192.58. 770,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,354,368. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $193.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. The firm has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a PE ratio of -6.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.88. McKesson has a 52 week low of $139.76 and a 52 week high of $204.66.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.03. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $59.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that McKesson will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.76%.

In other news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total transaction of $27,486.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,447,219.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,359,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,192 shares in the company, valued at $2,438,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,510 shares of company stock worth $3,839,054. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Savior LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 59.4% in the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

