Short Interest in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG) Rises By 43.8%

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 264,200 shares, a growth of 43.8% from the May 31st total of 183,700 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 268,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

NYSE APSG remained flat at $$9.77 during mid-day trading on Friday. 52,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,767. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $11.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Venator Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $311,000. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $288,000. Institutional investors own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as APH III (Sub I), Ltd. and changed its name to Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in August 2020.

