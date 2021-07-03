FLIP Trading Up 7.5% This Week (FLP)

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. One FLIP coin can currently be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, FLIP has traded up 7.5% against the dollar. FLIP has a total market capitalization of $241,477.68 and approximately $278.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00053338 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003223 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00017952 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $254.63 or 0.00739899 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 61.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000342 BTC.

FLIP Profile

FLP is a coin. It launched on October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 coins. The official message board for FLIP is medium.com/@fliptoken . FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip . The official website for FLIP is fliptoken.gameflip.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gameflip is marketplace where gamers can buy and sell digital goods. Established in 2014, Gameflip will now leverage blockchain technology to provide a transparent, safe, and frictionless infrastructure for buying and selling of digital goods among gamers, allowing them to own and securely store their digital goods on the blockchain. FLIP is an ERC20 token used as the main currency in the Gameflip platform. “

FLIP Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLIP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

