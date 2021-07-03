Unitrade (TRADE) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.02 Million

Unitrade (CURRENCY:TRADE) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 3rd. Unitrade has a market cap of $4.02 million and $360,220.00 worth of Unitrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Unitrade has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Unitrade coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000411 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Unitrade alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00053338 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003223 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00017952 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $254.63 or 0.00739899 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 61.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000342 BTC.

About Unitrade

Unitrade is a coin. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2020. Unitrade’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,455,722 coins. Unitrade’s official Twitter account is @UniTradeApp

According to CryptoCompare, “UniTrade is a decentralized trading platform built on top of Uniswap liquidity pools. UniTrade introduces a variety of advanced functionality on top of the existing Uniswap experience, including placing buy and sell orders, viewing market order books, setting recurring buys and sells, and accessing liquidity management tools for Uniswap liquidity pools. TRADE is the native token of UniTrade and acts as a platform token for paying fees. Deposit TRADE now and get ready for trading to begin. “

Unitrade Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unitrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unitrade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unitrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “TRADEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Unitrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unitrade and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.