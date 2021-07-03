Benz (BENZ) 1-Day Volume Tops $12.00

Benz (CURRENCY:BENZ) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 3rd. Benz has a market cap of $543.80 and approximately $12.00 worth of Benz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Benz coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Benz has traded 69.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Benz alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002906 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00044690 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.74 or 0.00138732 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.36 or 0.00169569 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000150 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,395.65 or 0.99945712 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Benz Coin Profile

Benz’s total supply is 6,680,473 coins and its circulating supply is 5,958,968 coins. Benz’s official Twitter account is @EaglecoinID and its Facebook page is accessible here . Benz’s official website is eaglepay.io

Benz Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Benz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Benz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Benz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BENZUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Benz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Benz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.