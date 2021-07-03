Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is $0.06. Osisko Gold Royalties reported earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties will report full year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.36. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.47. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Osisko Gold Royalties.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Osisko Gold Royalties had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $66.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Osisko Gold Royalties’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OR shares. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 126.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,098,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,189,000 after buying an additional 2,843,096 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties during the 4th quarter valued at $27,988,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 13,877,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,443,000 after buying an additional 1,241,009 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties during the 1st quarter valued at $6,652,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 12,656.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 430,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after buying an additional 427,148 shares during the period. 51.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:OR traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 552,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,227. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $15.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.82. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 73.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0413 per share. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is 38.10%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

